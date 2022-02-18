Ukraine: Heavy shelling in east as separatists announce evacuation to Russia

Russia's huge military build-up around Ukraine billed as Europe's worst crisis since end of Cold War

The eastern Ukraine conflict zone saw the most intense artillery bombardment for years on Friday, with the Kyiv government and the separatists trading blame, as fears mount that Russia could be seeking a pretext to invade.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an end to the shelling.

"The situation in Donbas over recent hours is very worrying. There have already been a number of victims apparently," Macron said after an EU-Africa summit in Brussels.

"The bombardments in the contact zone have resumed. Firstly, we call for a halt to these military acts and a rapid de-escalation, and secondly for the resumption of constructive negotiations."

Also on Friday, separatists in eastern Ukraine announced they are evacuating civilians to Russia, as spiking tensions in the region aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and a new war in Europe.

"From today, a mass centralized departure of the population to the Russian Federation has been organized. Women, children and the elderly are subject to be evacuated first," said Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

Millions of civilians are believed to live in the two rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine; most are Russian speakers and many have already been granted Russian citizenship.