Diamond thief ordered to pay back $330 after $5.7m heist

It was the highest-value theft of its kind ever committed in the UK, and the real diamonds were never found

A woman who was involved in stealing $5.7 million worth of diamonds by swapping them for pebbles was ordered to pay back roughly $330.

Luka Lakatos is serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence after she was found guilty of conspiracy to steal in 2021, The Guardian reported.

As told in the Southwark crown court in south London, England, Lakatos posed as gem expert “Anna” in 2016 to steal seven stones from the Mayfair-jewellers Boodles, after being sent to value them on behalf of supposed wealthy buyers.

CCTV footage showed that Lakatos put the purse of diamonds in her handbag and switched it with a duplicate bag filled with garden pebbles. She then fled the United Kingdom to France.

The real diamonds have never been recovered, The Guardian reported.

According to prosecutors, it was the highest-value theft of its kind ever committed in the UK.

“As far as the figures are concerned, there is a striking contrast between the benefit figure of [$5,707,044] and the available assets [$330],” said Judge Alexander Milne QC.

Christoph Stankovic and Mickael Jovanovic, who were also involved in the plot, pled guilty and spent almost four years in prison.

Lakatos was wanted in Switzerland for a similar case, where an envelope containing over $450,000 was switched for a duplicate.