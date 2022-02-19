Epstein-linked modeling agent found dead in French jail

Jean-Luc Brunel was central to the French investigation into Epstein and his circle

A modeling agent and suspected sex trafficker who was a close associate of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in a jail cell in France, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape and trafficking of minors, French authorities announced.

Jean-Luc Brunel was central to the French investigation into Epstein and his circle, which included British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, found guilty by a US court in December of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused.

Brunel's exact birth date is not publicly available but it is understood he was a septuagenarian.

Epstein, who was arrested in New York in July 2019, was found hanged in his New York jail cell the following month while awaiting trial over abuses involving girls at his Palm Beach home and on Little St James, his private island in US Virgin Islands.

Epstein traveled often to France and had apartments in Paris.

Police are now investigating the cause of the death, added the source, who asked not to be named. Brunel's death means that his case is now closed, unless other suspects are implicated in the same case in the future.

Earlier this week, Britain’s Prince Andrew agreed to settle a case in which he was accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by Epstein.