US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’

Russia test fired nuclear-capable missiles on Saturday as President Vladimir Putin oversaw a dramatic military exercise and as the United States again warned that it believes Moscow plans to invade Ukraine within days.

The fierce US warnings and the evacuation of civilians from Russian-backed rebel regions in Ukraine brought fears of a major conflict in Europe to their highest level after weeks of tensions.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin commented about the Russian troops' readiness to attack Ukraine, saying "they are uncoiling and are now poised to strike.”

The Kremlin insists it has no plans to attack its neighbor, which has angered Moscow by seeking closer ties with NATO and the European Union.

But Moscow is doing nothing to reduce fears, with state media accusing Kyiv of plotting an assault on the rebel-held pro-Russia enclave in eastern Ukraine.

"All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives," the Kremlin said, adding that the drills included Tu-95 bombers and submarines.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had made a reference to nuclear launch codes.

"Such test launches, of course, are impossible without the head of state. You know about the famous black suitcase and the red button," he said.