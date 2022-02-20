Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

The man is one of the 12 truck drivers who were missing following the blaze

One of the passengers missing aboard a ferry ablaze off Greece was found alive on Sunday, Greek coastguards told AFP.

The man was one of 12 truck drivers who were missing following the blaze, the coastguards said.

Rescuers spotted the man on the stricken vessel's stern as it was towed to port.

"Tell me I'm alive," the 21-year-old truck driver who said he was from Belarus told rescuers, according to the Proto Thema news website.

Clad in tan shorts and a black t-shirt, he climbed down a ladder into a rescue boat, according to images from the Iefimerida news website.

He appeared to be in good physical condition, according to the Athens News Agency.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP Turkish nationals wave as they board a ferry on their way to Turkey on the Greek Ionian island of Corfu on February 19, 2022, after being rescued from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia that caught fire earlier.

"Since one person is rescued, we are optimistic that more survivors can be found," Greek coastguard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told Skai TV.

The fire broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia late on Thursday as it sailed from Igoumenitsa in Greece to Brindisi in Italy, with nearly 300 people aboard.

Rescuers managed to save 280 passengers on Friday, evacuating them to Corfu, but 12 lorry drivers remained missing.

The man rescued on Sunday was one of those drivers, the coastguards said.

Authorities initially gave the missing as seven from Bulgaria, three from Greece, one from Turkey and one from Lithuania.

On Sunday, they said that there was an error and the missing Lithuanian was actually the man saved, who was from Belarus.

Firefighters have been trying for days to contain the fire and cool scorching temperatures on the 600-foot ship to allow emergency crews to board and rescue any survivors.

The authorities have not announced a death toll.