UK to scrap remaining Covid restrictions

The government says it will remove 'all remaining domestic Covid regulations that restrict public freedoms'

Starting next week, people with Covid in the United Kingdom won't be legally required to self-isolate, the British government confirmed Saturday as part of a plan for "living with Covid."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that ending the legal restrictions will let people in the UK "protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms," according to The Associated Press.

However, scientific advisers say this is a risky move that could bring a rise in infections and weaken defenses against future strains.

Johnson's government lifted most restrictions in January, ending vaccine passports and mask mandates in most settings.

High vaccination rates in the UK combined with the milder omicron strain meant easing restrictions didn't lead to a surge of hospitalizations or deaths. Both continue to fall, but the UK still has Europe's highest Covid toll after Russia.

Roughly 85 percent of people age 12 and up have had two vaccine doses in Britain, and almost two-thirds received a booster shot.

The government says it will remove “all remaining domestic Covid regulations that restrict public freedoms” as part of a “move away from government intervention to personal responsibility," AP reported.

The legal requirement to quarantine for at least five days after testing positive for Covid will be replaced with more advisory measures.

“Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms,” said Johnson.