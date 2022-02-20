Putin tells Macron troops planned to withdraw from Belarus

France says that this claim 'will have to be verified' as it contradicts remarks from Belarus

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he intends to withdraw Russian troops from Belarus as soon as ongoing military exercises there are over, Macron's office said on Sunday.

Following a call between both leaders, the French presidency said that this claim "will have to be verified," adding that it appeared to contradict a statement by Belarus’ government.

Minsk said previously that Russia’s troops would "continue inspections" beyond Sunday's previously announced end of the exercises, leaving Moscow with a large force near the northern Ukraine border.

Tensions are soaring between Russia and Western powers over Moscow's military buildup around Ukraine - and Washington is warning an invasion could occur soon.

“Everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious, that we are on the brink of an invasion,” United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday.

During the call between Macron and Putin, the officials also agreed upon the need for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, the French president’s office said.

The Kremlin also confirmed that the pair “acknowledged the need to intensify the search for solutions through diplomatic means via the foreign ministries and political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format.”

“These contacts should facilitate the restoration of the ceasefire regime and ensure progress in the settlement of the conflict in Donbass,” the government said, referring to clashes between Ukraine’s troops and pro-Russia separatist forces in the country’s east.