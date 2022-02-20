Credit Suisse leak reveals criminals, fraudsters, corrupt politicians

Exposé of the hidden wealth of clients involved in torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption

A massive leak from one of the world’s biggest private banks, Credit Suisse, exposed the hidden wealth of several clients involved in torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption.

The leak involved accounts linked to 30,000 Credit Suisse clients all over the globe and exposed the beneficiaries of more than $100 billion held in one of Switzerland’s best-known financial institutions.

A consortium of media outlets, including The Guardian, was given exclusive access to the data.

Included in the so-called "Suisse Secrets" exposé is a human trafficker in the Philippines, a Hong Kong stock exchange boss jailed for bribery, a billionaire who ordered the killing of his Lebanese girlfriend, executives who looted Venezuela’s state oil company, and corrupt politicians from Egypt to Ukraine.

A Vatican-owned account was used to spend almost $380m on an allegedly fraudulent investment property in London that is at the center of an ongoing criminal trial of several defendants, The Guardian reported.

The accumulation of data was leaked by an anonymous whistleblower to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, which quoted the source: “The pretext of protecting financial privacy is merely a fig leaf covering the shameful role of Swiss banks as collaborators of tax evaders.”

The Swiss bank responded: “Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and inferences about the bank’s purported business practices."

Credit Suisse also claimed that the allegations were largely historical, dating back to a time when “law, practices, and expectations of financial institutions were very different," The Guardian reported.

However, according to the leaked data, more than two-thirds of the accounts were opened since 2000, with many that were open well into the last decade and a portion still open today.