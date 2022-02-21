Israel to relocate Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to western Lviv

'The Foreign Ministry is prepared for any development, including the possibility of a land exit'

On Monday, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced that the country's Ukraine embassy in Kyiv will be relocated, and that its operations will be moved instead to consular offices in the western city of Lviv.

“Following a situation assessment… as well as discussions with various international actors, (Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid) has decided to instruct staff… to move,” the ministry announced on its official Twitter account.

The move echoed an announcement delivered by the United States last week, where Washington also said it would be moving it’s embassy operations from Kyiv to Lviv - citing concerns over the safety of the staff.

The western city is located around 50 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that the consular office will continue to aid Israelis looking to depart from Ukraine at its Lviv location.

“The consular office in Lviv has been working to provide travel documents to Israeli citizens since Thursday… and will assist citizens interested in leaving the country, primarily through land border crossings.”

“The Foreign Ministry is prepared for any development, including the possibility of a land exit,” the office continued.

“Israeli diplomats stationed in Lviv… have held visits to border crossings with Ukraine, and meetings with the authorities at the crossings, in order to ensure the passage of Israeli citizens who wish to leave Ukraine.”