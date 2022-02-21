President Putin recognizes Ukraine's rebel territories

Kremlin says France and Germany's leaders 'expressed disappointment' over the decision

Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognize the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday, adding that the official informed France and Germany's leaders of his decision.

"In the near future, the president plans to sign the order," the Kremlin said, also adding that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "expressed disappointment" over the decision in phone calls with Putin.

Putin later officially announced his decision to grant recognition to the rebel breakaway territories, and signed friendship and aid agreements with Ukraine separatist leaders.

News of the plans for recognition initially drew a concerned response from the European Union, which threatened to impose sanctions on Moscow in response if the act was carried out.

“If there is annexation, there will be sanctions, and if there is recognition, I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to Reuters.

The two separatist areas, Donetsk and Lugansk, lie within Ukraine’s Donbass region and are located in the country’s war-torn east.

On Monday, two Ukrainian soldiers and a civilian, 51-year-old Roman Shyrokiy, died in the shelling of frontline villages in Zaitseve, a village some 18 miles from Donetsk.

Shyrokiy’s death marked the first recorded civilian casualty of the year in Ukraine’s separatist clashes.