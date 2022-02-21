US announces sanctions on Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine

UK announces sanctions against Russia after Putin grants recognition to Ukraine separatists

The United States announced sanctions against rebel areas in Ukraine recognized by Russia on Monday, shortly after a Russian decree recognizing the breakaway regions. The UK followed with its own announcement on sanctions on Russia.

The sanctions by the US will "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

After signed by US President Joe Biden, the measures will "provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," Psaki said.

More sanctions will be placed "should Russia further invade Ukraine," she added.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Trust said new sanctions will be placed on Russia, "in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions have been under control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia occupied the Crimean Peninsula the same year, with major hostilities ended by the Minsk Agreement.

Current troop movements in Russia and Belarus along the border with Ukraine, as well as a renewal of fighting in the region, are a precursor to a Russian invasion, according to Western powers.