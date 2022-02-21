Putin orders army to 'maintain peace' in rebel territories

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army on Monday evening to "maintain peace" in the pro-Russian separatist territories of Ukraine, whose independence he recognized.

The two decrees of the Russian president ask the Ministry of Defense that "the armed forces of Russia (assume) the functions of peacekeeping on the territory" of the "people's republics" of Donetsk and Lugansk.

This is a developing story