EU draft law would require firms to check human rights, environmental ethics

'The law could be a true game-changer for corporations’ impact on the planet'

The European Commission will propose on Wednesday a law that would make large companies operating in the European Union check that their suppliers are not using slave or child labor and that they respect environmental standards.

In the proposal, called Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence, boards of EU firms would also be obliged to ensure that their business model and strategy align with limiting global warming.

Parameters in the draft law include:

Restricted labor

- Forced labor

- Child labor

- Inadequate workplace health and safety

- Exploitation of workers

Environmental offenses

- Greenhouse gas emissions

- Biodiversity loss

- Ecosystem degradation

The Commission proposal, seen by Reuters, will only become EU law after negotiations with the European Parliament and EU governments, which are likely to take more than a year.

"The law could be a true game-changer for corporations’ impact on the planet, or it could be a damp squib if big business lobbies get their wishes," NGO Friends of the Earth Europe said.

An estimated 13,000 EU firms would fall under the proposal, with the main criterion being that a firm employs more than 500 people and has a net turnover of nearly $170 million.

The threshold would be lower - 250 employees and $45m - for firms in high-impact sectors like clothes, animals, food and beverages, oil, gas, coal, metals, fuels, or chemicals.

Still, that means 99 percent of Europe’s firms would be exempt as they do not reach such a threshold.

The law would also apply to around 4,000 non-EU companies, but operating in the bloc.

"Based on what we know, this is a massive step in the right direction in the fight against corporate abuse," said Aurelie Skrobik, Corporate Accountability Campaigner at Global Witness.