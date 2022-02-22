Ukraine’s crisis with Russia is a ‘war for values’

'We believe that the whole world will understand (Putin is) the second Hitler'

Oleg Golubenko, a Kyiv-based political analyst and commentator, spoke with i24NEWS on the Ukraine crisis, and said that the situation evolved into a “war for values” with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is a criminal, and so he should be under trial,” Golubenko told i24NEWS, adding “We believe that the whole world will understand (he’s) the second Hitler.”

On Monday, Putin announced his decision to grant recognition of independence to the rebel breakaway territories in Ukraine’s east - Donetsk and Lugansk - a move which drew alarm from world powers.

But in his analysis, Golubenko explained that the crisis with Russia does not revolve around only land - the situation is about Ukraine’s right to remain a separate entity and depart from Moscow’s sphere of influence.

“It’s not war for, you know, territory, it’s not (a) war for people, it’s a war for values, for democratic values,” he said.

Golubenko added that the conflict in Ukraine is over the possibility for the state to remain a sovereign nation with respect to its security and independent status.

The commentator said Putin seeks to revive the Soviet Union, but is unlikely to utilize Russia’s troops to do so - instead relying on forces from Belarus or troops from occupied territories.

“He’s not ready to use his own soldiers because he understands that it will be changed and it will be the end of Russia and the end of his ruling of the country,” the analyst told i24NEWS.

Despite the escalating crisis, those in Ukraine “are ready to defend our homes, families, our territory, our country, and we are defending democratic values,” Golubenko said.

“We are defending… values of freedom, and (the) possibility for any country to be free.”