Russia to evacuate it’s Ukraine embassy staff in ‘near future’

Russia's foreign ministry says 'Ukraine has plunged deeper into chaos'

Russia on Tuesday said it would soon evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine to "protect their lives," after lawmakers authorized President Vladimir Putin to use force abroad.

"To protect the lives and safety (of diplomats), the Russian leadership decided to evacuate the personnel of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the near future," Moscow's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that its diplomats received threats and that its embassy and consulate has been under "repeated attacks."

"Ukraine has plunged deeper into chaos," the statement said.

The announcement arrived after a number of countries - including Israel and the United States - announced that they would move their embassy operations from Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, citing concerns over staff safety.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495809407866871813 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Monday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it would relocate embassy employees to its consular office in Lviv, which lies around 50 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland, and the move was completed on Tuesday.

The ministry said it will continue to provide help to Israel’s citizens there, and will assist those who are “interested in leaving the country, primarily through land border crossings.”

The Jewish Agency additionally announced on Monday that it would move its representatives westwards from Kyiv to Lviv.