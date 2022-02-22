US President Joe Biden announces sanctions on Russia

'The United States, together with our allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory'

On Tuesday, United States President Joe Biden announced that Washington is imposing sanctions in response to Russia's actions towards Ukraine.

“We’re implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions, VEB and their military bank,” the commander-in-chief declared during an address delivered from the White House.

“We’re implementing comprehensive sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt - that means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West, and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either.”

On Monday, Washington additionally imposed sanctions against the rebel breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine which were recently recognized by Moscow as independent.

The US president also added that more sanctions are to follow in the coming days against Russia’s elites, as well as members of their families.

“They share in the corrupt games of the Kremlin’s policies, and should share in the pain as well.”

Biden also said that he authorized additional deployments of US troops and equipment to bolster forces in Washington’s Baltic ally states, a maneuver which he called a “totally defensive” move.

“We have no intention of fighting Russia,” the president said, but warned that the deployments aimed to signal that the US will not hesitate to defend NATO ground.

“We want to send an unmistakable message though - that the United States, together with our allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory.”