Exclusive: i24NEWS speaks with Luhansk separatist official

Miroshnik says 'In the presence of political will from both sides,' Israel and Luhansk could establish ties

Rodion Miroshnik, foreign policy advisor to Luhansk, spoke on the Ukraine crisis during an exclusive i24NEWS interview, and said that the separatist territory could be open to ties with Israel.

Russia on Monday announced official recognition of the eastern separatist-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as entities independent from Ukraine, a move praised by Miroshnik.

“The decision of our recognition by the Russian Federation is seen as a rescue action, as a helping hand, at this extremely critical moment,” the official told i24NEWS.

He added that negotiations with Ukraine over an eastern ceasefire agreement were at a standstill, and that Kyiv “intensified the military danger by sending 150,000 to the frontline.”

Western media reports referred to news of shelling in eastern Ukraine’s frontline villages as a false flag operation staged by pro-Moscow separatists in order to create a pretext for a Russian invasion, but Miroshnik disputed this account during the interview.

“These are fantasies spread by Ukrainians to the international community, and they are making contradictory statements,” the separatist official told i24NEWS.

The advisory also expressed openness to the idea of forming diplomatic relations with Israel in the future.

“Of course, we are interested in expanding our contacts - our priority would be establishing economic and political relations with Israel, at least because we are on the same side called ‘antifascism.’”

He additionally said that a number of people from Luhansk reside within Israel.

“In the presence of political will from both sides, we could have such a relationship,” Miroshnik said.