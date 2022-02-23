LIVEBLOG: Follow the latest updates on the Ukraine crisis
After weeks of tensions between Russia and NATO, events are escalating in Ukraine
Crisis continues as world powers weigh their responses to Moscow's actions in support of Ukraine's eastern separatist factions.
The Russian government recognized the "independence" of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, sending troops and armored vehicles into Donetsk and Luhansk as "peacekeepers."
As countries move to impose sanctions against Russia for the move, tensions grow over the possibility of a further incursion by Moscow into Ukraine - with the United States leading calls for caution while the situation deteriorates further.
To read i24NEWS previous liveblog on the Ukraine crisis, covering the period leading up to Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk, click here.
February 23, 2022
Russia evacuating diplomatic staff from Ukraine
Russia began evacuating diplomatic staff from Ukraine, according the TASS news agency, citing a representative of Russia's embassy in Kyiv.
Israel's Foreign Ministry expresses concern on Ukraine crisis
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel's Prime Minister Bennett reportedly meeting with state officials to discuss response to Ukraine crisis
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Germany and the United Kingdom impose sanctions on Russia
Ukraine mobilizes reserves as Moscow doubles down on demands
Ukraine mobilized its military reserve Wednesday and urged its citizens to leave Russian territory as Moscow sharpened its demands, increasing fears of all-out war.
Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin defied an avalanche of international sanctions to put his forces on stand-by to occupy two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine.
In response, Kyiv's President Zelensky put Ukraine's more than 200,000 reservists on notice that they will receive summons to return to their units. - AFP
Ukraine security council calls for state of emergency
Ukraine's security council on Wednesday approved plans to declare a state of national emergency, in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.
The measure, which must be formally approved by parliament, requires stepped-up document and vehicle checks, among other measures, the council's secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.
Danilov said he would deliver a report to Ukraine's parliament later on Wednesday, with lawmakers expected to approve the added security measures this week.
They would apply to all parts of Ukraine except for its two Russian-backed eastern separatist regions, where a deadly insurgency that has claimed more than 14,000 lives broke out in 2014.
Danilov said each of Ukraine's regions would be able to select which particular measures to apply, "depending on how necessary they might be." - AFP