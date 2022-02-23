After weeks of tensions between Russia and NATO, events are escalating in Ukraine

Crisis continues as world powers weigh their responses to Moscow's actions in support of Ukraine's eastern separatist factions.

The Russian government recognized the "independence" of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, sending troops and armored vehicles into Donetsk and Luhansk as "peacekeepers."

As countries move to impose sanctions against Russia for the move, tensions grow over the possibility of a further incursion by Moscow into Ukraine - with the United States leading calls for caution while the situation deteriorates further.

