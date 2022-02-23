Ukraine parliament imposes national state of emergency

Measure goes into effect at midnight and will last for 30 days

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday imposed a national state of emergency aimed at helping forge a response to the threat of a Russian invasion.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved on the same day that Moscow began to evacuate its Kyiv embassy and Washington stepped up its warnings about the chances of an all-out Russian attack.

The state of emergency goes into effect at midnight on February 24 and will last for 30 days.

The breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine have been under a state of emergency since 2014.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine was hit with what a senior minister called a "massive" cyberattack. Deputy Prime Minister Mykailo Fyodorov said that several banks and official government websites were impacted.

It was unclear who was behind the cyberattack.

The US estimates that Russia has amassed more than 150,000 troops near the Ukrainian borders with Russia and Belarus. A senior US official was quoted by Reuters and AFP as saying that about 80 percent of those forces are now “what we would consider forward positions, ready to go.”

However, experts believe that there is a limited time before the soldiers will need to be pulled back if an invasion does not occur in the coming days, due to the harsh conditions in the areas where they are positioned.