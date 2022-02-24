Bombing warning sirens sound in Kyiv

Ukrainian leader says Russia attacking country's 'military infrastructure'

Air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation" in Ukraine at dawn on Thursday.

Several explosions sounded in the east of the country, with Ukraine's foreign minister saying a "large-scale invasion" was underway.

Shortly after the surprise statement on television by the master of the Kremlin, who said he wanted to defend the pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, several powerful explosions were heard in Kiev, in Kramatorsk, a city in the east which serves as a district- general in the Ukrainian army, in Kharkiv, the country's second city, and in Odessa, on the Black Sea.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba immediately denounced the start of a "large-scale invasion" by Russia.

"Peaceful Ukrainian towns are being attacked. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and win. The world can and must stop Putin. Time to act now," Kouleba tweeted.

Ukraine also announced the closure of its airspace for civil aviation.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook after Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.