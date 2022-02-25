US star Sean Penn visits Ukraine to 'show truth about Russian invasion'

'Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack,' Zelensky says

US actor and director Sean Penn is in Kyiv making a documentary about Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian president's office said Thursday.

The double Oscar-winner was photographed attending a government press conference in Kyiv, and could be seen meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted to the Ukrainian president's official Instagram account.

"The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country," said a post in Ukrainian on the presidential office's Facebook page.

"Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine while being in Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty."

The post added that "Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack."

Penn, who previously visited Ukraine and met with military staff in November, spoke with journalists and soldiers and "saw how we defend our country," the president's office said.