Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Israel

'It is clear that we must invest significantly more in the security of our country... to protect our freedom'

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Israel on Wednesday, according to the Israeli parliament, days after the German leader announced a $113 billion increase in his country’s military funding.

Scholz’s visit will come days after Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered to act as an intermediary in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Scholz noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine encouraged his decision to invest further in his military, The Guardian reported.

“It is clear that we must invest significantly more in the security of our country, in order to protect our freedom and democracy,” Scholz told an emergency session of the parliament.

With the newly announced funding, Germany will leapfrog other European countries to have the third-highest military expenditure in the world, only behind the United States and China.

Scholz called it “Germany’s historical responsibility” to ensure that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “does not turn the clocks back.”

The move comes after Germany announced Saturday that it would send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine, a break in its policy to not export weapons to conflict zones.

Long-term defense spending will also be increased annually by more than two percent of Germany’s GDP, Scholz said, The Guardian reported.

Currently, it is at some 1.5 percent, with Germany having been under growing pressure from its NATO allies to increase the amount for years.

Last week, Scholz also suspended the approval of the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 - designed to double the flow of Russian gas to Germany - following hesitancy to join in on sanctions against Russia.

In an address on Sunday, Scholz issued five “mandates for action:”

1. Delivery of weapons to Ukraine

2. Sanctions against Russian interests

3. No spillover of war into other countries

4. An increase in military spending, a decrease in dependence on Russian gas

5. The construction of two terminals allowing the import of gas

In an interview with the British TV program Channel 4 News, German minister Viola von Cramon spoke on Germany’s decision to increase its military spending.

When asked if the world can expect Germany to take more of a leadership role on the international stage, von Cramon replied: “This is what has been proven today… I would say yes.”