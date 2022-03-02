Ruling party: Georgia to apply 'immediately' for EU membership

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

Georgia will "immediately" apply for EU membership, the Black Sea nation's ruling party said Wednesday, a day after the European Parliament backed war-torn Ukraine's bid to apply for EU membership.

The ruling Georgian Dream party chairman, Irakli Kobakhidze announced the party's "decision today to immediately apply for the EU membership."

Georgia calls on the EU "to review our application in an urgent manner and to make the decision to grant Georgia the status of an EU membership candidate," he told a press conference.

