Ukraine-born oligarch found dead near London

Mikhail Watford was believed to be part of Vladimir Putin's inner circle

A Ukrainian-born oligarch was found dead at his home in unexplained circumstances on Thursday, British police said.

Mikhail Watford, a businessman who made his fortune in oil refineries after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was discovered dead by his gardener in his luxury mansion in Surrey, part of the so-called London commuter belt.

The news comes amid increased focus in Britain on oligarchs believed to be members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to some reports, Watford had close ties with Kremlin.

“We were called around midday on Monday 28 February following reports of the discovery of a man’s body at an address in Portnall Drive, Wentworth,” a police spokesperson said.

“An ambulance was called but the man, who was in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way but it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances at this time.”

Watford, whose birth name was Mikhail Tolstosheya, was 66 years old. He is survived by his mother, his wife and three children.