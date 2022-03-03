'Worst is to come,' Macron warns after talking to Putin

Putin reiterates that his goals are demilitarization, 'de-Nazification'

Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that Russia would achieve the goals of its military intervention in Ukraine whatever happens, the Kremlin and the Élysée palace said.

Putin told Macron that Kyiv’s “refusal to accept Russia’s conditions” means he will continue to pursue his war in Ukraine, according to a French press release that added: “We expect the worst is yet to come.”

In a statement issued after the French and Russian presidents spoke by phone, the Kremlin made clear its goals included the demilitarization, "de-Nazification" and neutrality of Ukraine.

Any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials would result in Moscow adding more items to a list of demands it has already set out, it said.

"Vladimir Putin outlined in detail the fundamental approaches and conditions in the context of negotiations with representatives of Kyiv. It was confirmed that, first of all, we are talking about the demilitarization and neutral status of Ukraine, so that a threat to the Russian Federation will never emanate from its territory," the statement said.

"It was emphasized that the tasks of the special military operation will be fulfilled in any event, and attempts to gain time by dragging out negotiations will only lead to additional demands on Kiev in our negotiating position."