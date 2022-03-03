Russia, Ukraine agree civilian evacuation corridors

The agreement was the only tangible progress from a second round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv

A Ukrainian negotiator said on Thursday that a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia had not yielded the results Kyiv hoped for, but the sides had discussed humanitarian corridors and agreed to speak again.

"To our great regret, we did not get the results we were counting on," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky stressed that Russia agreed to support the idea of humanitarian corridors for civilians and a possible ceasefire around them, describing it as "substantial progress."

The two sides met after the fall of the first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, with Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently unwilling to heed a global clamor for hostilities to end as the war entered its second week.

Earlier on Thursday Putin reiterated that Russia was rooting out "neo-Nazis," adding during the televised opening of a national security council meeting that he "will never give up on (his) conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people."

A first round of talks on Monday also yielded no breakthrough, and Kyiv says it will not accept any Russian "ultimatums."

The invasion, now in its eighth day, has turned Russia into a global pariah in the worlds of finance, diplomacy, sports and culture.