Russian oligarch's megayacht seized in France

French authorities on Thursday seized four cargo vessels and one luxury yacht linked to Russian oligarchs as leaders around the world continue to ramp up pressure on Russia’s super-rich over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Customs officials confiscated the megayacht of Rosneft CEO and Russian oligarch Igor Sechin - who is sanctioned by the United States and the European Union - before it attempted to flee a French Riviera port.

According to ship-tracking data, at least five other megayachts owned by Russian billionaires are anchored or cruising in the Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation with no extradition treaty with the US.

Washington, the EU, and others have said they will target assets of super-rich oligarchs with political influence in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people," the White House said.

They and their family members "will be cut off from the US financial system, their assets… will be frozen, and their property will be blocked from use.”

A French official said as many as 510 people could be subject to asset freezes there.

In Germany, a nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov - also sanctioned by the EU - is sitting in a Hamburg shipyard.

A spokesman for Hamburg’s economic authority said there were no plans to return it to its owner.

Usmanov denied that his more than 500-foot Dilbar megayacht was seized by the government.

Forbes reported Wednesday that the Dilbar was undergoing a refit in the shipyard when the German government froze the asset.

The latest sanctions came from the United Kingdom, which imposed sanctions on Usmanov and Russian former prime minister Igor Shuvalov.