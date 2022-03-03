Pledging to protect France from 'world disorders,' Macron launches reelection bid

'I am running to defend our values that the world's disorders are threatening'

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would run for a second term in April's elections, seeking a mandate to steer Europe's second-largest economy through the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic.

While there was little doubt about the 44-year-old leader's intentions, the announcement was repeatedly delayed because of the Ukraine crisis that saw Macron take a prominent role in diplomatic talks.

Macron admitted in a national address that the crisis "hit our democratic life and the election campaign" but promised "an important democratic debate for the country" would take place.

If he succeeds, he would be the first French leader for two decades to win a second term in office.

"We have not achieved everything we set out to do. There are choices that, with the experience I have gained from you, I would probably make differently," Macron said, listing the different crises he had to face over the past five years, including terrorist attacks, the pandemic, riots and war.

He defended his record, pointing to unemployment at a 15-year low. "I am running to defend our values that the world's disorders are threatening," he added.