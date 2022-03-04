Support for Macron shown rising amid Ukraine war crisis

New poll shows surge in support for French president, day after he confirms run for second term

A new poll Friday showed a surge in support for French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of presidential elections next month, a day after he confirmed he was running for a second term.

The survey measuring voting intentions from the BVA polling group found he had gained a massive five points in the last fortnight ahead of the first round of voting on April 10, with voters seemingly impressed by his handling of the Ukraine war crisis.

It suggested Macron would finish first with 29 percent in the first round and would then triumph in a second run-off vote irrespective of his opponent, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen seen as his closest challenger.

"Emmanuel Macron is benefiting from his triple status as head of state, protector of the people and their values, (and) head of the army and national diplomacy," BVA said in a statement.

Macron confirmed his plans to seek a second term on Thursday evening in a low-key letter addressed to voters, saying he was seeking their "trust" for another five years "to defend our values ​​that are threatened by the disruptions of the world."

He acknowledged that the election campaign would be overshadowed by Russia's war on its neighbor, which has seen him take a prominent role in Western efforts to find a diplomatic solution.

"Of course, I will not be able to campaign as I would have liked because of the context," he said.

Some of his opponents welcomed the declaration, less than 24 hours before a deadline to do so, while others scoffed at it.

"The democratic debate, of one program versus another that I have been calling for for months, can finally take place," Socialist Party candidate Anne Hidalgo said.

"We might have expected a letter of apology beforehand," Manuel Bompard, the campaign manager of hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, said.

Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour accused him of serving "a term for nothing," adding that "our country has become unlivable and you have become the cause."