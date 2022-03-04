'We are not part of this:' NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone

'Allies agree we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace'

NATO allies rejected Ukraine's demand for no-fly zones on Friday, saying they were increasing support but that stepping in directly would lead to a broader, even more brutal European war so far limited to Russia's assault on its neighbor.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that wants to join the European Union and Western military alliance NATO, is not a currently a member of either.

"We are not part of this conflict, and we have a responsibility to ensure it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for Western powers to enforce a no-fly zone since Moscow's invasion started nine days ago, with Russia shelling cities and bringing fighting to Europe's largest nuclear plant. read more

"We understand the desperation but we also believe that if we did that (a no-fly zone) we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe involving much more countries and much more suffering," Stoltenberg said.

The only way for NATO to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, he said, adding that the risk of escalation would be too big.

"Allies agree we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops operating in Ukrainian territory"

On Thursday, Zelenskiy said that if allies wouldn't meet his request to protect Ukrainian air space, they should instead provide Kyiv with more war planes.

NATO members have sent arms to Ukraine, but stopped short of military action that would put them in direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.