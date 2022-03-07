Ukraine: Export licenses granted for key agricultural goods

Russia's assault caused Ukraine's Black Sea ports to close, forcing Kyiv to suspend agricultural exports

Ukraine introduced export licenses for its key agricultural goods wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, according to a government resolution on Sunday.

The document said that traders would also need licenses to export poultry and eggs, Interfax-Ukraine News Agency reported.

Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil and is among the world’s leading producers and exporters of grain and vegetable oils.

The eastern European country said it can export more than 60 million tons of grain, 33 million tons of corn, and 23 million tons of wheat in the 2021/22 July-June season.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine suspended exports of several agricultural commodities amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

The government halted exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat, and livestock.

Meanwhile, state-run Ukrainian Railways said it could export agricultural goods by rail as a matter of urgency after the military assault caused the country’s Black Sea ports to close.

Ukraine historically exported its grain, vegetable oils, and other products by sea.

The railway service said it might deliver grain to borders with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland to then be dispersed to ports of European countries.

Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry said the country exported 43 million tons of various grains before the war, half of the 85.7 million tons the country produced in 2021.