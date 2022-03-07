Report: Russian arts center in Paris attacked with Molotov cocktail

Russian-linked buildings have been targeted since the invasion of Ukraine

A major Paris-based Russian cultural institution was attacked on Sunday night with a Molotov cocktail, according to France's Le Parisien newspaper.

This is the most severe targeting of a Russian building in France since the invasion of Ukraine 12 days ago.

A security guard at "The Russian House of Science and Culture" (MRSC) alerted police after discovering that the gate of the building was attacked, the report said, according to Reuters.

The report, citing police sources, noted that pieces of glass and liquid were on the ground. French authorities found a billboard partially melted and blackened by fire.

Callers to the MRSC were referred to the Russian embassy in Paris. A spokesman for the embassy did not reply to a request for comment by Reuters.

The Russian embassy shared video footage on its Twitter page of an explosion near the gate of a building, calling on "the French authorities to ensure the security of official Russian representatives in France."

According to its website, the MRSC offers Russian language classes along with hosting photo and art exhibitions.

Russian-linked buildings have been targeted since the invasion of Ukraine. A palatial Russian-orthodox church close to the Eiffel Tower was hit with vandalism last week, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "criminal," Reuters reported, citing French media.