EU to propose sanctions regime against disinformation

'They are not independent media; they are assets; they are weapons,' says Borrell

The European Union's executive will propose a new mechanism to punish disinformation worldwide, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, noting what he called lies intentionally spread by Russian state-owned media.

Borrell told the European Parliament that the EU should freeze assets and ban travel to the bloc of those deemed responsible.

"I will propose a new mechanism that will allow us to sanction those malign disinformation actors," Borrell said, according to Reuters, adding that he was not trying to define what was true or false in the news but to protect against manipulation of societies.

“They are not independent media; they are assets; they are weapons, in the Kremlin’s manipulation ecosystem."

He specifically singled out the Russian state-owned television network Russia Today and news agency Sputnik as examples of "instruments to push this narrative to manipulate and mislead" Russian people over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell stated Moscow was not just bombing houses and infrastructure in Ukraine but also targeting people with fake news and disinformation.

"They are bombing their minds," he said, Reuters reported.

The EU decided to suspend the broadcasting of Sputnik and RT in the bloc until Russia ends its war in Ukraine.