UK PM: Chemical weapons ‘straight out’ of Russia’s playbook

'You've seen it in Syria. You saw it even in the UK... It is a cynical, barbaric government'

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson alleged during an interview on Thursday that Russia could deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“The stuff that you're hearing about chemical weapons is straight out of their playbook,” the premier said while speaking on a Sky News television program, referring to Western allegations that Moscow could be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia accused the United States of running “biological weapons” operations in Ukraine, which Washington called “laughable.”

The UK premier said that the claims could be part of Russia’s strategy to deflect from its own possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans,” Johnson explained “And so when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a sort of maskirovka - a fake story - ready to go.”

He said that the use of such weapons would be in line with Russia’s past operations in Syria, along with the 2018 Novichok poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury, England.

Russia denies it was involved in the incident.

"You've seen it in Syria. You saw it even in the UK. That's what they're already doing. It is a cynical, barbaric government," Johnson said.