Report: Russian court fines, releases TV protester

Act of defiance became a viral sensation

A Russian editor who protested Moscow's military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state TV was fined and released on Tuesday following a court hearing.

A judge with Moscow's Ostankinsky district court ordered state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles ($280, 247 euros) after she barged onto the set of Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast holding a poster reading "No War."

"I plead not guilty," Ovsyannikova said in court, where she was facing 10 days in detention for publishing a video address explaining her reasons for interrupting the news broadcast.

The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war", was partly obscured.

"Stop the war. No to war," the woman protester could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.

The act of dissent took place on day 19 of the war which began when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February.