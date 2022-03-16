PMs from Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia meet Zelensky in Kyiv

Zelensky: 'Positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic'

The prime ministers of Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic met on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, which is nearly surrounded by Russian forces.

The three, arriving by train, visited to “confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” according to a Polish statement.

“They are shelling everywhere. Not only Kyiv but also the western areas," Zelensky said as the invasion continues after three weeks.

Zelensky said in a video after the meeting that “with such friends,” Ukraine would be able to defeat Russia.

“We have to halt this tragedy unfolding in the east as quickly as possible," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook, adding that Ukraine had the European Union’s "unequivocal support."

He called on the EU to "very quickly give Ukraine candidate status.”

During the meeting, Polish Vice Premier Jareslaw Kaczynski, who joined in the visit, called for a NATO peace mission “protected by armed forces” to deploy to Ukraine, Polish news agency PAP reported.

"It must seek to provide humanitarian and peaceful aid to Ukraine," he said.

Meanwhile, talks between Ukraine and Russia are set to continue Wednesday, with Zelensky saying that “the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic.”