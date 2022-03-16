France: Israel's president to mark 10th anniversary of Toulouse attack

Four people were murdered at Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse

President Isaac Herzog and his wife will travel to France on March 20 at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron for a ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Montauban and Toulouse.

The Israeli head of state will begin his visit by meeting with his French counterpart in Paris, then will fly to Toulouse with First Lady Michal Herzog, Macron and the French president's wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.

He will participate in a ceremony bringing together political leaders including former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande, community leaders and leaders of Jewish organizations.

The Israeli president and the first lady will return to the French capital at the end of the day to have dinner at the Elysée Palace.

The terrorist attacks in Toulouse and Montauban claimed seven victims in total.

After killing three soldiers in the previous days, the terrorist Mohammed Merah murdered four people at the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse on March 19: 30-year-old Rabbi Jonathan Sandler and his sons 6-year-old Arié and 3-year-old Gabriel, and 8-year-old Myriam Monsonego.