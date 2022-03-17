Zelensky urges Germany to tear down new Russian 'Wall' in Europe

'It's not a Berlin Wall — it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Germany in an emotional video address before parliament Thursday to help destroy a new "Wall" Russia was erecting in Europe.

"It's not a Berlin Wall — it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelensky told MPs.

"Dear Mr. Scholz, tear down this Wall," he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking US President Ronald Reagan's Cold War appeal in Berlin.

The embattled leader has been remotely addressing legislative bodies from the capital Kyiv as his country is bombarded daily by Russian forces.

On Wednesday, Zelensky delivered a video address to the US Congress, thanking the Americans for their "overwhelming support" and renewing his call for a no-fly zone.

Zelensky in his speech to US lawmakers, called on President Joe Biden to meet the historical moment.

"You are the leader of a nation, of your great nation. I want you to be the leader of the world. To be the leader of the world is to be the leader of peace," Zelensky said.

Biden later in the day at the White House thanked Zelensky for his "passionate message" to Congress while announcing an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine.

"The American people are answering President Zelensky's call for more help, more weapons for Ukraine to defend itself. More tools to fight Russian aggression and that is what we are doing," Biden said.

Zelensky has also remotely addressed the European Parliament and the UK House of Commons and is scheduled to virtually address Israel's parliament, the Knesset, on Sunday.