Russian invasion spurs European demand for US weaponry

European countries are 'doubling down' due to 'Russian aggression that threatens' Europe

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its third week, is driving European demand for weaponry from the United States, as governments and defense contractors are seeking a range of US arms including drones, missiles, and missile defenses.

Germany, which is close to a deal for 35 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, also is also showing interest in defenses against ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, Poland wants to buy Reaper drone systems from the US, a Polish government official said.

Requests are also coming from other eastern European countries, where Western allies are eager to acquire weaponry that Ukraine has so far successfully used against Russian forces, including anti-aircraft Stinger missile and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503264229205360645 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The inquiries come as European countries - most notably Germany, Sweden, and Denmark - are boosting defense budgets amid an increasingly shaky security outlook.

Mara Karlin, a Pentagon assistant secretary of defense, said European countries are “doubling down” on their defense spending due to “Russian aggression that threatens the territorial integrity of Europe.”

Since the sale of arms by US contractors to foreign governments requires US approval, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Administration is having weekly meetings of its European Crisis Management Team to review specific requests.

"The Department of Defense is exploring options to support Ukraine's needs, rapidly replenish US inventories and backfill depleted stocks of allies and partners," a senior Defense official told Reuters.

The Pentagon is working with contractors on ways to "mitigate supply chain constraints (and) accelerate production timelines,” the source added.