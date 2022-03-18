Georgian President Salomé Zourabichvili speaks with i24NEWS

'We've been threatened by the whims of Russia since 1801,' says Zourabichvili

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine threatens to destabilize the region, but also brought together a more powerful, determined Europe, Georgia’s President Salomé Zourabichvili explained to i24NEWS

"This Europe that was not at all united is now becoming a power," said Zourabichvili. She noted that Americans and Europeans are also becoming more unified. "We - Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova - are seeing that the Americans are re-engaged."

When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's "obsession" with reinstating the former Soviet Empire, Zourabichvili stated, "This war that was supposed to be a three-day war - at least (that's what) Russia expected... well what's happening is that he's sinking in the mud."

"It has not been three days; it's been three weeks."

She mentioned Russia turning to China for weapons, despite the claim that Russia was over-weaponized, as well as Russia thinning out its command posts throughout Russian territory.

"Thinking that Russia is going to invade Europe and the rest of the world - I don't think that is reasonable," Zourabichvili explained.

She stressed that Ukraine did nothing to justify the narrative of provocation of Russia and that a solution needs to be found through negotiations.

When i24NEWS asked if she felt threatened by Putin’s intervention, she noted: "We've been threatened by the whims of Russia since 1801."

Zourabichvili mentioned that the policy of Georgia has always been not to make any provocation. "But we do continue in our path towards the European Union because this is our existentialist perspective," she added, stressing that the EU is peaceful and joining it is not "fueling the fire."

"This fire is fed only by Russia."