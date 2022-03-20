Belgium: Car ramming leaves 4 dead, several injured

Two suspects arrested, cause of incident unclear

A car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers in Belgium on Sunday, killing four people and injuring 12 people seriously, the mayor of the southern town of La Louviere said.

"A car driving at high speed ran into the crowd that had gathered to attend (the carnival)," mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio.

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car chased by police, AP News reported.

The incident took place at about 5:00 am (4:00 GMT) at the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies, a district of the former industrial town of La Louviere, authorities said.

"This Sunday morning, a vehicle collided with... a group of around 100 people which had just left the sports hall to go back up to the center of the village," the mayor's office said in a statement.

The public prosecutor's office did not wish to comment on the case for the time being, but will speak later in the day, it said.

Authorities are to hold a press conference at 11:00 am in La Louviere.

This is a developing story.