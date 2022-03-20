Slovakia to deploy NATO-supplied Patriot air defense system

The system will complement, not replace, the Soviet-era S-300 system that the country currently operates

The Patriot air defense system arrived in Slovakia from NATO partner countries and will be deployed in the coming days, the country's defense minister announced Sunday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the Western alliance bloc to bolster its defenses, as the Patriot system will be part of a new NATO battlegroup in Slovakia, which neighbors Ukraine.

The system will be operated by German and Dutch troops and will be initially deployed at the Sliac airport in central Slovakia to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.

"I am happy to confirm that the first units in charge of deploying the Patriot air defense system are gradually arriving to Slovakia," Nad said on Facebook.

Nad added that the system will complement, not replace, the Soviet-era S-300 system that the country currently operates.

"Temporarily, the system will be deployed at the Sliac air force base, further deployment areas are being consulted... so that the security umbrella covers the largest possible part of Slovak territory."

The minister noted last week that Slovakia is willing to give its S-300 system to Ukraine when it gets a proper replacement.

He reiterated that Slovakia is still looking for that replacement due to the system’s age, capabilities, and dependence on Russia.

Russia warned against any shipments of advanced air defenses to Ukraine and that it would target Western arms supplies.

Last week, Russian missiles targeting foreign weapons hit a large Ukrainian base near Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134 others.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov previously warned that convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets.