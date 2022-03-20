Herzog, Macron mark 10 years since Toulouse terrorist attack

Israeli president joins French counterpart at Ohr Torah Jewish school where four people were killed

Israeli President Isaac Herzog joined French President Emmanuel Macron in Toulouse on Sunday to mark the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of four people at a Jewish school in the city.

The terrorist attacks in Toulouse and Montauban claimed seven victims in total.

Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, as well as Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, visited the Ohr Torah Jewish school where on March 19, 2012, four people were murdered: 30-year-old Rabbi Jonathan Sandler and his sons 6-year-old Arié and 3-year-old Gabriel, and 8-year-old Myriam Monsonego.

The Israeli and French presidents also laid a wreath at the monument, observed a minute of silence to honor the victims and met teachers and students who were at the school on the day of the attack.

Former French presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy joined the Herzogs and Macrons in meeting school principal Yaacov Monsonego and his wife Yaffa, whose daughter Myriam was among the victims.

"The Presidents heard from the families about their heavy loss, the challenges that have accompanied them over the past decade, and the strengthening of the Jewish community of Toulouse after the disaster, and they comforted them," the Government Press Office said in a statement.

A rally in Toulouse was also held against antisemitism and to support the victims of the attack.

Upon his arrival earlier in the day, Herzog participated in a diplomatic working meeting with Macron in Paris.

At the start of their meeting, Herzog told Macron about the importance of the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky to Israel and the Jewish people, whose funeral was held in Israel on Sunday.