EU to establish rapid reaction force of up to 5,000 troops

Foreign and defense ministers of the European Union on Monday agreed to establish a rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops who would be swiftly deployed in a crisis.

The decision is a step forward in a security strategy - known as Strategic Compass - meant to boost the EU’s military clout as war has returned to Europe.

"The threats are rising and the cost of inaction is clear," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, calling the document that sets out European ambitions in defense and security to be reached by 2030 a "guide to action.”

The strategy was implemented in 2020 before Covid, the withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the EU to toughen its approach on Moscow.

In a statement, the bloc said: "The EU needs to be able to protect its citizens and to contribute to international peace and security."

"This is all the more important at a time when war has returned to Europe, following the unjustified and unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as of major geopolitical shifts."

The EU has made it clear, though, that its efforts only complement NATO and are not intended to compete with the US-led military alliance as an anchor of Western defense.

Germany will provide the core of the new rapid reaction force in 2025, which is when it is planned to be fully operational, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

The force will replace existing EU battlegroups that have been around since 2007 but have never been used.