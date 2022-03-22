European Union split on Russia oil sanctions

'Why should Europe give Putin more time to earn more money from oil and gas?'

The European Union's foreign ministers disagreed on Monday on the idea of placing sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector over the invasion of Ukraine.

Germany noted the bloc is too dependent on Russian oil to decide on an embargo.

The EU and allies already imposed punitive measures against Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets.

Russia's siege and bombardment of Mariupol port, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called "a massive war crime," is increasing pressure for action, according to Reuters.

Although the United States and Britain have targeted Russian energy exports, it's more divisive for the 27-nation EU, which relies on Russia for 40 percent of its gas.

Some of those who want the EU to go further showed impatience at the pace of talks after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Why should Europe give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin more time to earn more money from oil and gas? More time to use European ports? More time to use unsanctioned Russian banks in Europe? Time to pull the plug," Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Twitter.

Borrell told a news conference that the bloc would "continue isolating Russia," yet concrete decisions would be made later.

Germany and the Netherlands said the EU was dependent on Russian oil and gas and could not cut itself off right now.

"The question of an oil embargo is not a question of whether we want or don't want (it), but a question of how much we depend on oil," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters, according to Reuters.