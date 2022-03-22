Kremlin critic Navalny found guilty of fraud
'They can ask for 113 years. I will not renounce my words or deeds'
A Russian court on Tuesday found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud, a move likely to see the jail time of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic extended by years.
Navalny is already serving a 30-month sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for charges he says were politically motivated.
In the latest case against him, which he also dismissed as a move to thwart his political ambitions, he was sentenced to nine years in a maximum-security prison.
During the hearing, prosecutors asked the court to send the 45-year-old to a maximum-security penal colony with a max sentence of 13 years.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Navalny was imprisoned last year when he returned to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany after being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent during his visit to Siberia in 2020.
The anti-corruption activist blamed Putin for the attack.
Moscow denies that there is any evidence that Navalny was poisoned and denies Russia’s role if he was.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
After his last court hearing on March 15, Navalny took to Instagram: "If the prison term is the price of my human right to say things that need to be said... then they can ask for 113 years. I will not renounce my words or deeds."
Russian authorities cast the opposition leader and his supporters as determined to destabilize Russia with Western backing.