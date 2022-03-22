Zelensky urges Italy not to let elite Russians party

'Don't be the place that welcomes these people'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Italian lawmakers Tuesday to stop their country being a playground for Russia's elite, while warning food shortages sparked by the war risk a fresh migrant crisis.

Italy's MPs gave a standing ovation to Zelensky as he delivered the latest of a series of video speeches to Western parliaments in an effort to drum up support following Russia's invasion of his country on February 24.

"Don't be the place that welcomes these people," Zelensky told lawmakers in Italy, long a top holiday destination for Russia's elite, known to own luxury villas in some of the country's most picturesque destinations, from Tuscany to the island of Sardinia.

"We must freeze them all: freeze their properties, their accounts, their yachts, from Scheherazade to the smallest. We must freeze the assets of all those in Russia who have the power to make decisions," he said.

The ownership of the multi-million-dollar mega yacht Scheherazade, docked on the Tuscan coast, is currently the source of speculation that it belongs to a Russian oligarch, or even perhaps President Vladimir Putin himself.

Speaking after Zelensky , Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Rome had so far seized over 800 million euros ($880 million) worth of assets belonging to EU-sanctioned Russian oligarchs, including a 530-million-euro yacht.

Italy has taken in 60,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who have fled their homeland.