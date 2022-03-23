Biden heads to Europe to bolster West's unity, toughen Russia sanctions

US president will seek to 'reinforce the incredible unity we built with allies and partners'

US President Joe Biden left Wednesday for Europe on a mission to bolster Western unity and ramp up unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and brutal bid to upset the post-Cold War balance of power.

Underlining how serious the crisis raging in eastern Europe has become, Biden told reporters as he boarded the Marine One helicopter at the White House that he sees "a real threat" of Russian chemical warfare against Ukraine.

With Russian troops increasingly bogged down, the possibility that President Vladimir Putin could order chemical, biological or even tactical nuclear strikes to subdue Ukraine will be one of the dire scenarios discussed at back-to-back NATO, G7 and EU summits in Brussels on Thursday.

Biden, who is set to give a press conference at NATO headquarters on Thursday, will fly Friday to Poland, which neighbors Ukraine and is now the frontline in what some call a new Cold War.

On Saturday he meets President Andrzej Duda before returning to Washington.

The war in Ukraine has redefined Biden's 14-month-old presidency as he pivots from domestic priorities to leading the transatlantic alliance in the most serious crisis in Europe for decades.

After four years of Donald Trump, who treated European nations as economic competitors and scorned the traditional US role as senior partner in NATO, Biden has put the accent on unity.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden will seek to "reinforce the incredible unity we built with allies and partners."

Sullivan also said that economic sanctions, imposed by a global network of Western allies to cripple Russia's finances, will be deepened.

A further package will be "rolled out in conjunction with our allies on Thursday," Sullivan said. He gave no details, other than to say the package "will focus not just on adding new sanctions but on ensuring that there is joint effort to crack down on evasion on sanctions."