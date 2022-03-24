Sanctions see Russians panic buy anti-depressants, sleeping pills

Many Russians are distressed by the severity of the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West

Russians have been rushing to stock up on anti-depressants, sleeping pills and contraceptives, among other products, since the invasion of Ukraine, data released on Thursday showed, with people buying a month's worth of medicine in only two weeks.

Official opinion polls suggest most Russians support the decision to send troops into Ukraine; however, social media, interviews and anecdotal data indicate many Russians are distressed by the severity of the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West to try to force it to withdraw its troops.

Several foreign brands announced they would be suspending operations in Russia, and the rouble's value against the dollar has plummeted. Prices for produces have soared in Moscow since February 24.

"I myself take L-thyroxine as I have issues with my thyroid gland, so I'm taking it daily, and I worry about it," Valentina, a Moscow resident, said, according to Reuters.

"That's why I bought a supply of it for a couple of months in advance as I'm worried if I will be able to find it in pharmacies later. People are asking for it everywhere."

Sales data gathered by analytical company DSM Group showed that Russians bought 270.5 million medicinal items in pharmacies from February 28 until March 13 for $1.04 billion.

In the month of January, sales data showed that Russians bought 288 million items in pharmacies.

The latest data showed an upsurge in demand for foreign-produced pharmaceuticals, without naming specific brands, showing a sharp increase in the need for anti-depressants, sleeping pills, insulin, cancer and heart drugs, hormones and contraceptives in particular.

"It was fear," Sergei Shulyak, general director of DSM Group, the company that gathered the data, told Reuters.