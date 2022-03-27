UK: Russian sanctions could be lifted with Ukraine withdrawal

'Those sanctions should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal,' says Foreign Minister Liz Truss

British foreign minister Liz Truss says sanctions imposed on Russian individuals and companies could be lifted if Russia withdraws from Ukraine and commits to ending the aggression, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday.

Western nations are using economic sanctions to cripple the Russian economy and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, pressing him to abandon what he refers to as a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Truss held out the possibility the measures could end if Moscow changed course.

"What we know is that Russia signed up to multiple agreements they simply don’t comply with. So there needs to be hard levers. Of course, sanctions are a hard lever," she said.

"Those sanctions should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression. And also, there’s the opportunity to have snapback sanctions if there is further aggression in the future. That is a real lever that I think can be used."

So far, the British government says it has imposed sanctions on banks with total assets of $658.65 billion.

Truss also suggested that the crisis had brought Britain and the European Union closer after the relationship became severely strained over Brexit.

"One of the points I would make about this crisis is we have worked very, very closely with the European Union," she said.